IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 182,182.

There are a total of 146,321 confirmed cases and 35,861 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 491,331 people have received the vaccine, and 790,726 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 102,010 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,424 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,667 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,311.

There are 11,062 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,128 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,974.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

81 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

265 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

574 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,003 people were 80+

94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,461

1,410

649

227 8,240

411

178

101 449

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,062

7,124

1,980

375

2,468

924

1,920

54 222

2,065

561

119

443

365

395

17 17

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,187

1,158

6,888

2,844

237

1,086

515

58 3,955

501

864

780

55

136

111

11 159

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,027

2,775

346

467

919

272

238

168 3,394

1,963

321

193

252

101

109

38 100

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,292

2,527

442

522

990 1,987

587

405

128

61 195

38

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,179

873

2,784

766

284 312

302

159

264

101 52

18

8

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,690

1,365

1,954

907

254

865 4,062

370

511

135

79

339 289

35

35

27

4

21 TOTAL 146,321 35,861 1,974

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

