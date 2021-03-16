IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 350 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 176,007.

There are a total of 141,800 confirmed cases and 34,207 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 328,004 people have received the vaccine, and 525,422 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville is in the high risk category. Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 98,026 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,876 cases.

The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,357 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,267.

There are 10,651 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,803 cases among health care workers.

13 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,929.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

256 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

561 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

984 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,107

1,260

639

224 7,836

393

174

93 445

13

7

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,996

7,052

1,969

373

2,452

918

1,910

54 210

2,030

555

115

431

357

389

17 17

124

22

11

25

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,957

1,104

6,489

2,579

230

1,038

510

53 3,524

477

799

691

54

125

108

9 152

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,808

2,667

332

458

882

264

224

165 3,251

1,825

294

187

232

98

105

36 97

64

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,014

2,473

424

514

967 1,959

577

406

127

60 192

36

10

8

33 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,116

871

2,707

754

281 303

297

156

257

101 52

17

8

12

7 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,204

1,345

1,909

890

253

854 3,911

364

495

135

79

332 285

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 141,800 34,207 1,929

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

