IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 350 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 18,177.

There are a total of 17,086 confirmed cases and 1,091 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only updates numbers Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reports 34 new cases Sunday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Jefferson and 4 in Madison. There are 206 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Elmore County.

The state is reporting there are 5,731 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 16 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,795 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 741, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 222.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,137 reported cases.

There are also 1,057 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 146.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 18 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 30 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 91 people were 80+.

93.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Asian. 2.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for five deaths is pending.

86.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for five deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 6681

142

39

26 411

5

3

7 45

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 545

909

319

42

364

99

337

1 15

119

48

6

41

16

31

0 6

27

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 409

45

91

76

7

32

8 94

3

26

12

0

6

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 263

151

22

29

38

9

9 17

2

1

2

6

0

0 1

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1298

126

28

42

40 10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 109

23

58

13

0 13

2

7

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 3979

117

258

173

15

157 129

7

23

13

1

9 27

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 17,086 1,091 146

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

