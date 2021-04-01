IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 361 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 180,897

There are a total of 145,335 confirmed cases and 35,562 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 455,999 people have received the vaccine, and 731,574 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 101,115 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,068 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,601 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,303.

There are 11,010 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,067 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,963.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

263 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

572 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

998 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

89.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,108

1,372

648

226 8,171

405

178

101 449

13

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,053

7,090

1,976

375

2,464

922

1,920

54 215

2,050

559

119

441

366

395

17 17

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,016

1,146

6,792

2,800

237

1,080

515

56 3,901

498

855

768

56

134

110

9 157

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,997

2,752

341

465

912

268

237

168 3,371

1,937

315

193

250

101

107

38 99

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,230

2,518

440

519

988 1,983

586

405

127

62 193

38

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,172

873

2,764

765

284 312

301

158

264

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,589

1,364

1,944

903

254

862 4,042

369

509

135

79

336 288

35

33

27

4

21 TOTAL 145,335 35,562 1,963

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

