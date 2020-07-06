IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 7,733.
There are 7,144 confirmed cases and 589 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting nine new cases. You can view more HERE.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 2,886 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,763 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 93.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 11 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 61 people were 80+.
94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.
93.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 369 hospitalizations have been reported, and 124 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|2696
68
20
5
|139
2
0
0
|23
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|527
572
212
32
228
56
183
1
|12
97
35
4
38
10
25
0
|5
25
5
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|110
19
30
15
5
7
2
|37
2
12
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|103
57
15
16
25
2
5
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|421
39
1
23
3
|3
1
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
|86
5
20
2
|12
0
5
0
|19
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|1265
34
115
40
10
109
|81
5
21
11
1
9
|6
0
2
0
0
1
|TOTAL
|7,144
|589
|93
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.