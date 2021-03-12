IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 364 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 174,610.

There are a total of 140,869 confirmed cases and 33,741 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 304,211 people have received the vaccine, and 485,478 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 57 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 86 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 693 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 97,063 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,546 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,276 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,256.

There are 10,573 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,755 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,906.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

252 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

551 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

975 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

89.99% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.01% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,906

1,261

638

223 7,709

384

169

92 441

12

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,991

7,031

1,962

373

2,450

916

1,908

53 210

2,023

554

115

429

357

388

17 17

124

22

11

25

24

30

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,783

1,101

6,437

2,551

231

1,036

505

53 3,488

476

794

683

54

124

103

9 151

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,774

2,638

331

458

876

263

224

164 3,216

1,786

293

185

231

98

104

36 97

63

12

9

15

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,956

2,461

418

509

960 1,942

572

406

127

58 191

34

10

8

32 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,095

870

2,686

753

281 301

296

157

257

100 52

17

8

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,114

1,338

1,902

886

253

851 3,861

364

495

135

79

328 279

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 140,869 33,741 1,906

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 364 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.