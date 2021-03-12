IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 364 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 174,610.
There are a total of 140,869 confirmed cases and 33,741 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 304,211 people have received the vaccine, and 485,478 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 57 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 86 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 693 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 97,063 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,546 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,276 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,256.
There are 10,573 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,755 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,906.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 252 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 551 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 975 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
89.99% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.01% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,906
1,261
638
223
|7,709
384
169
92
|441
12
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,991
7,031
1,962
373
2,450
916
1,908
53
|210
2,023
554
115
429
357
388
17
|17
124
22
11
25
24
30
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,783
1,101
6,437
2,551
231
1,036
505
53
|3,488
476
794
683
54
124
103
9
|151
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,774
2,638
331
458
876
263
224
164
|3,216
1,786
293
185
231
98
104
36
|97
63
12
9
15
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,956
2,461
418
509
960
|1,942
572
406
127
58
|191
34
10
8
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,095
870
2,686
753
281
|301
296
157
257
100
|52
17
8
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,114
1,338
1,902
886
253
851
|3,861
364
495
135
79
328
|279
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|140,869
|33,741
|1,906
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 364 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.