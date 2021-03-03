IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,836.

There are a total of 139,322 confirmed cases and 32,514 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 249,063 people have received the vaccine, and 376,058 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 111 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 74 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 446 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bingham County.

The state is reporting there are 94,936 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,852 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,131 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,239.

There are 10,405 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,623 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,871.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

541 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

956 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.21% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

90.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,791

1,254

641

230 7,104

363

154

79 437

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,963

7,006

1,955

371

2,441

913

1,898

53 210

2,009

550

115

421

356

384

17 16

122

21

11

25

25

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,170

1,076

6,277

2,450

228

1,013

496

53 3,291

458

773

654

54

122

96

9 146

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,693

2,566

331

458

862

255

223

164 3,155

1,727

293

178

228

96

103

36 96

63

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,799

2,426

414

492

948 1,903

560

406

127

58 183

32

10

67

32 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,066

868

2,610

747

278 297

296

151

254

100 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,959

1,335

1,892

880

251

848 3,805

364

487

126

79

327 277

33

32

25

4

21 TOTAL 139,322 32,514 1,871

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

