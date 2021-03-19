IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 383 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 177,185.

There are a total of 142,688 confirmed cases and 34,497 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 361,235 people have received the vaccine, and 578,288 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and another COVID-19 related death Friday. There are 71 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 787 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 98,694 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,120 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,428 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,275.

There are 10,747 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,849 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,941.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

78 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

257 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

565 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

990 people were 80+

94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,358

1,264

643

224 7,915

395

174

94 445

13

7

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,005

7,055

1,973

374

2,452

918

1,911

54 209

2,037

556

115

432

357

391

17 17

125

22

11

25

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,404

1,116

6,584

2,655

233

1,053

512

55 3,681

482

815

713

56

126

109

9 156

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,868

2,691

332

459

887

264

225

165 3,280

1,851

294

187

232

98

106

36 98

67

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,056

2,486

431

514

973 1,963

578

405

127

60 192

37

10

9

33 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,138

871

2,726

758

282 307

297

157

258

101 52

17

8

12

8 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,291

1,347

1,921

895

253

856 3,939

366

496

135

79

335 285

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 142,688 34,497 1,941

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 383 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.