IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 28,326.

There are a total of 26,431 confirmed cases and 1,895 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Jefferson County.

The state is reporting there are 11,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,280 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,170, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 328.

There are 1,966 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,698 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 282.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

10 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

36 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

66 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

161 people were 80+

95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 9502

216

73

42 630

25

3

12 98

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 574

1380

474

55

509

164

475

1 16

157

58

7

51

21

34

0 6

33

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1393

105

197

258

11

97

59

16 242

15

40

35

0

12

1

0 6

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 518

363

32

80

47

31

15

3 39

20

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2000

186

42

86

172 15

6

0

0

0 22

0

0

1

4 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 177

36

145

17

5 17

0

9

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6188

175

428

256

21

230 313

20

40

26

1

14 61

1

4

4

0

3 TOTAL 26,431 1,895 282

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.