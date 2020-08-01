IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 393 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Saturday.

Idaho Falls, along with Bonneville and Jefferson Counties found their way into the national “red zone” for coronavirus infections in the past week. You can read more about that HERE.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 21,114.

There are a total of 19,849 confirmed cases and 1,265 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only updates numbers Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet issued an update for Saturday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 7,146 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 20 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,532 cases.

The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 856, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 250.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,352 reported cases.

There are also 1,248 cases among health care workers.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 197.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 23 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 45 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 120 people were 80+.

94.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

88.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7535

194

43

31 469

6

3

7 60

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 554

1082

370

44

424

119

396

1 15

124

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

31

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 561

48

107

113

7

37

12

2 117

4

28

19

0

8

1

0 2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 323

208

29

47

39

12

10 17

4

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1563

147

33

51

73 11

5

0

0

0 8

0

0

0

1 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 115

29

71

14

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4606

140

298

214

17

176 172

11

28

18

1

13 37

0

2

1

0

2 TOTAL 19,849 1,265 197

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.