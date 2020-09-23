IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 396 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 38,743.
There are a total of 35,363 confirmed cases and 3,380 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Idaho County.
The state is reporting there are 20,901 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,036 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,754, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 448.
There are 3,034 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,641 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 454.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 17 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 111 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 257 people were 80+
94.93% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.32% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.10% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,456
262
82
53
|1,064
72
6
14
|147
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|613
1,880
647
69
589
230
594
20
|29
229
91
19
67
43
54
4
|6
35
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,534
148
575
505
56
176
84
32
|460
18
111
73
8
22
19
5
|16
0
1
1
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|918
848
91
220
96
46
21
27
|92
82
16
23
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,516
289
47
139
213
|26
20
9
0
2
|35
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|391
184
329
37
14
|29
2
16
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,510
264
742
294
27
322
|490
30
111
30
1
27
|100
2
7
5
1
6
|TOTAL
|35,363
|3,380
|454
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.