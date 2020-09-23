IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 396 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 38,743.

There are a total of 35,363 confirmed cases and 3,380 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Idaho County.

The state is reporting there are 20,901 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,036 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,754, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 448.

There are 3,034 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,641 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 454.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

17 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

111 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

257 people were 80+

94.93% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.32% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.10% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,456

262

82

53 1,064

72

6

14 147

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 613

1,880

647

69

589

230

594

20 29

229

91

19

67

43

54

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,534

148

575

505

56

176

84

32 460

18

111

73

8

22

19

5 16

0

1

1

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 918

848

91

220

96

46

21

27 92

82

16

23

22

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,516

289

47

139

213 26

20

9

0

2 35

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 391

184

329

37

14 29

2

16

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,510

264

742

294

27

322 490

30

111

30

1

27 100

2

7

5

1

6 TOTAL 35,363 3,380 454

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

