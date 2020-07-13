IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 10,902.
There are a total of 10,163 confirmed cases and 739 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 15 new cases. There are nine new cases in Bonneville County, one in Jefferson County, one in Teton County and four in Madison County. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health updates numbers Monday through Friday.
The hotspots last week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.
The state is reporting there are 3,179 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 11 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,752 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 102.
State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 21 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.
95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.
92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 477, and 3 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 142.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|3927
95
24
8
|219
2
0
0
|25
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|537
726
264
37
284
72
235
1
|13
104
36
6
39
13
29
0
|5
25
5
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|166
33
51
26
6
9
3
|48
3
20
10
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|137
85
20
19
30
2
7
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|705
67
7
29
8
|7
4
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|96
11
28
4
1
|12
0
6
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|2014
58
166
80
11
122
|92
7
22
13
1
9
|10
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|10,163
|739
|102
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.