Crime Tracker

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The American Falls Police Department, Power County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department executed two search warrants in residences located on the 300 block of Arthur Street in American Falls Tuesday.

Officers located narcotics related in the trafficking of methamphetamines. A stolen hand gun was also recovered.

Four adults were booked into the Power County Jail.

Angel Star Flores, 36-year-old from American Falls was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, 34-year-old from American Falls was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Eddy Alejandro Gonzalez-Perez, 37-year-old from American Falls was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Cardona Gonzalez, 29-year-old from American Falls was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.