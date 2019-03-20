4 arrested after woman stabbed, beaten

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say a woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after she was beaten and stabbed in the Boise foothills late Saturday night.



The sheriff’s office says the 20-year-old woman reported she knew her attackers, and the group beat her, stabbed her with a knife and a broken bottle and then left her on the side of the road in the foothills just north of Boise city limits. The woman managed to walk to a nearby home for help after the attack.



The Ada County Sheriff’s office arrested four people Monday in connection with the case. The sheriff’s office says Kevin M. Ivey Justice M. Bowie, Brianna Brown and Cody C. Baker are charged with aggravated battery; they have not yet had a chance to enter a plea.