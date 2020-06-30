MGN Online

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Four juveniles were hospitalized after a one-car rollover on the Old Lemhi Road near Boots Road, east of Salmon. It happened at around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver was eastbound in a 1985 Toyota pickup that went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and rolled. The pickup came to rest on its wheels.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were not wearing seat belts. The driver was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The three passengers were transported by ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

Their medical conditions are unknown. The crash is under investigation.

