IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of an explosion on the 500 block of Fanning Ave.

Officials say a report of an explosion in an apartment complex occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Four people were injured, two of which have been transported to the hospital. The other two that were injured are being treated on scene.

All occupants have been evacuated.

The Law Enforcement Chaplains have been dispatched to assist with needs of those displaced.

The explosion caused damage to the structure with potential collapse of areas within the structure.

IFFD asks you stay clear of the scene as Idaho Falls Police Department has the roads closed down.

