ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For the second time in as many days, luck has found Idaho.

Someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s $91 million draw is holding a ticket worth $4 million.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed one ticket sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Oneida County along the Idaho-Utah border matched the first five numbers of last night’s draw and has the Megaplier option.

That ticket is worth $4 million.

The winning numbers for last night’s draw are 06, 26, 55, 56, 64, the Megaball was 22, and the Megaplier number was 4.

Megaplier is an option that increases non-jackpot winning tickets up to $5 million. The option is selected at the time of purchase for one additional dollar and multiplies a winning ticket, this time making a $1 million winner worth $4 million.

“Idaho is a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes. Last night, in addition to the $4 million winner, we also had 2,331 winning Mega Millions tickets that won other prizes,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night’s draw to check their tickets carefully for winners. The winner should sign their ticket immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

When claimed, this Mega Millions winner will become the 9th largest winner in Idaho Lottery history.

Tuesday night’s winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

There was no jackpot winner nationwide for Mega Millions. The new estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s draw is now $101 million.