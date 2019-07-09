4 suspects face charges after Georgia deputy is gunned down, officials say

Four suspects have been arrested in the death of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who was gunned down in a Sunday night shootout northeast of Atlanta, Fox 5 reported.

Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was killed exchanging gunfire with people who crashed a stolen car Sunday night in Gainesville, Sheriff Gerald Couch said at a Monday news conference.

Hector Garcia Solis, 19, faces a charge of felony murder, as he was believed to be the shooter, the sheriff said. Garcia Solis was wounded in the torso and head and was in critical condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, officials said Monday.

A second suspect was tracked by a police dog and apprehended, the sheriff said. Officers spent much of Monday searching for two additional suspects they considered armed and dangerous.

By mid-afternoon, all four had been apprehended, the sheriff’s office announced. Investigators didn’t immediately say what charges the other three might face.

They also said the violent episode began with a series of weekend car break-ins and burglaries in Gainesville, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2019

Dixon was among several law enforcement officers who were trying to stop a stolen vehicle believed to have been involved in the break-ins. The stolen vehicle crashed and several people inside started running before the shots rang out, investigators said.

Dixon pursued Garcia Solis near a residence and ordered him to show his hands, the sheriff said. But, the man “disappeared briefly back behind the residence and suddenly reappeared and opened fire,” Couch said. Dixon was hit just below his ballistic vest as he returned fire. Other deputies then opened fire on Garcia Solis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The slain deputy had been with the department for three years and left behind a wife and two young children, the sheriff said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox 5 Atlanta.