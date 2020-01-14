Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – We can get a lot of snow in Idaho, and a lot of people are not prepared for it.

Winter driving conditions can create some scary situations for many people, but it also means more business for places like tire and service shops.

Mitch Kvarfordt, the Owner of Fred & Wayne’s Tires & Services, said he’s seen an increase of people come in and said there are four basic things we need to prepare our cars, before hitting the roads.

Check your tire tread. Make sure your car has a reliable battery. Look at your coolant levels to stay warm while driving. Always drive with a full tank of gas.

“Usually our big increase in tire sales is in November in December before the holidays. A lot of people aren’t prepared for this type of driving. They’re probably regretting the fact that they haven’t taken care of it,” said Kvarfordt.

If you feel you are not prepared for this type of driving, start with getting your tires checked at any tire location.