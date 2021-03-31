JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1436 E. 1460 N. in Terreton in reference to an ATV accident with injuries Wednesday around 3:34 p.m.
An adult family member was giving a four-year-old male a ride on a 4-wheeler when the ATV rolled.
The four-year-old sustained fatal injuries and did not survive the accident.
The sheriff’s office said it is believed the victim was not wearing a helmet.
No other injuries were reported.
No other information will be released pending notification of next of kin.
