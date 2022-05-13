IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Community Foundation announced 40 community projects in east Idaho, north Idaho and the Treasure Valley have received Project Neighborly grants totaling $135,000, including $45,000 in east Idaho.

Project Neighborly is an ICF program aimed at fostering inclusion and inspiring neighborliness in local communities by providing grants for hyperlocal projects such as community gardens, neighborhood dinners and community festivals.

Project Neighborly is led by the Idaho Community Foundation with support from community partners Battelle Energy Alliance, manager and operator of Idaho National Laboratory; Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Idaho Central Credit Union and Innovia Foundation.

Grantees were selected by local community members.

“It has been inspiring to see the care and commitment that east Idahoans have for their neighbors and communities,” said Misty Benjamin, Project Neighborly grant reviewer and INL Community Relations & Philanthropic Program Manager. “The funding will make a visible difference and offer opportunities for collaboration between new and established community members.”

“I loved getting to see all the great work our nonprofits and community groups are doing to serve our neighborhoods and communities,” said Project Neighborly grant reviewer Laura Smith, Vice President of Community Development at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Project Neighborly was piloted in the Treasure Valley in 2021 and expanded to communities in east Idaho and north Idaho this year. This year’s recipients in east Idaho are:

Bonneville Neighborhood Association (Bannock) – $5,000 to commemorate and revive interest in and contributions of multi-ethnic members of the Triangle Community in Pocatello.

