IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 402 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 164,565.
There are a total of 133,939 confirmed cases and 30,626 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 120,587 people have received the vaccine, and149,599 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the area Thursday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 84,824 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,044 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,771 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,183.
There are 9,758 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,964 cases among health care workers.
No new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,747.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 237 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 502 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 893 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.08% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,320
1,189
613
224
|6,645
351
147
71
|414
10
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,835
6,858
1,930
368
2,397
896
1,876
50
|183
1,945
519
111
392
346
367
16
|14
119
18
10
23
23
27
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,435
1,026
5,854
2,280
221
952
476
53
|3,032
429
719
590
52
112
86
9
|137
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,447
2,478
327
448
815
234
210
150
|2,971
1,593
279
168
224
93
100
34
|86
59
11
7
13
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,144
2,278
353
416
913
|1,790
517
390
119
59
|168
28
10
67
31
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,014
853
2,423
743
275
|295
294
130
237
96
|457
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,341
1,299
1,857
854
245
837
|3,628
357
473
124
72
326
|257
27
29
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|133,939
|30,626
|1,747
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
