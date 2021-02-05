MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 402 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 164,565.

There are a total of 133,939 confirmed cases and 30,626 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 120,587 people have received the vaccine, and149,599 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the area Thursday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 84,824 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,044 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,771 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,183.

There are 9,758 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,964 cases among health care workers.

No new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,747.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

237 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

502 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

893 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.08% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,320

1,189

613

224 6,645

351

147

71 414

10

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,835

6,858

1,930

368

2,397

896

1,876

50 183

1,945

519

111

392

346

367

16 14

119

18

10

23

23

27

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,435

1,026

5,854

2,280

221

952

476

53 3,032

429

719

590

52

112

86

9 137

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,447

2,478

327

448

815

234

210

150 2,971

1,593

279

168

224

93

100

34 86

59

11

7

13

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,144

2,278

353

416

913 1,790

517

390

119

59 168

28

10

67

31 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,014

853

2,423

743

275 295

294

130

237

96 457

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,341

1,299

1,857

854

245

837 3,628

357

473

124

72

326 257

27

29

24

3

19 TOTAL 133,939 30,626 1,747

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

