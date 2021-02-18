MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 168,353.

There are a total of 136,810 confirmed cases and 31,543 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 196,332 people have received the vaccine, and 268,011 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 58 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 10 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 258 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 90,706 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,953 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,947 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,214.

There are 10,122 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,333 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,817.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

242 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

526 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

927 people were 80+

94.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.06% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.94% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,153

1,225

636

230 6,845

355

151

71 428

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,927

6,932

1,947

370

2,427

905

1,890

52 203

1,986

530

112

411

350

375

17 16

119

19

11

25

25

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,723

1,047

6,034

2,361

223

974

487

53 3,123

439

739

626

54

115

92

9 143

4

21

21

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,594

2,518

327

454

843

243

212

159 3,042

1,663

288

176

228

95

102

36 92

62

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,523

2,366

390

442

931 1,862

553

405

121

58 173

29

10

67

32 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,036

863

2,490

746

276 294

293

144

246

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,706

1,321

1,884

870

248

845 3,714

362

484

126

73

328 270

30

30

24

3

21 TOTAL 136,810 31,543 1,817

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

