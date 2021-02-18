IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 168,353.
There are a total of 136,810 confirmed cases and 31,543 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 196,332 people have received the vaccine, and 268,011 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 58 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 10 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 258 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 90,706 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,953 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,947 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,214.
There are 10,122 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,333 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,817.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 242 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 526 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 927 people were 80+
94.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.06% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.94% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,153
1,225
636
230
|6,845
355
151
71
|428
11
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,927
6,932
1,947
370
2,427
905
1,890
52
|203
1,986
530
112
411
350
375
17
|16
119
19
11
25
25
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,723
1,047
6,034
2,361
223
974
487
53
|3,123
439
739
626
54
115
92
9
|143
4
21
21
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,594
2,518
327
454
843
243
212
159
|3,042
1,663
288
176
228
95
102
36
|92
62
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,523
2,366
390
442
931
|1,862
553
405
121
58
|173
29
10
67
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,036
863
2,490
746
276
|294
293
144
246
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,706
1,321
1,884
870
248
845
|3,714
362
484
126
73
328
|270
30
30
24
3
21
|TOTAL
|136,810
|31,543
|1,817
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
