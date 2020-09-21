IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 410 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 37,901.
There are a total of 34,741 confirmed cases and 3,160 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Bear Lake County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH reported another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Idaho County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Madison County, .
The state is reporting there are 20,485 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 35 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,798 cases.
The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,726, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 446.
There are 2,998 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,579 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 443.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 16 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 56 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 254 people were 80+
94.85% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.34% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.12% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,394
256
81
52
|1,023
65
6
14
|145
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|610
1,856
640
68
581
224
583
17
|28
216
88
19
58
39
45
4
|6
35
7
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,480
144
508
485
54
165
73
31
|460
18
111
73
8
22
19
5
|15
0
1
1
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|894
816
85
212
82
44
20
27
|72
49
16
22
18
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,479
279
47
137
211
|25
14
9
0
2
|35
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|373
176
311
32
12
|29
3
13
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,456
250
719
293
27
314
|473
26
95
30
1
22
|99
2
6
5
1
5
|TOTAL
|34,741
|3,160
|447
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.