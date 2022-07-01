DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual Teton Valley Balloon Rally is ready to take off into the sky for this holiday weekend. Lightning forced day 1 of the festivities to be cancelled, but organizers are hoping July 2 – July 4 will have better weather conditions.

The festivities start every morning right after sunrise around 6 a.m. At that time, all 24 participants will launch their hot air balloons into the sky. For Saturday, July 2, dawn breakers will take flight just before sunrise too. Other activities include an information booth with souvenirs, a walk-in hot air balloon and a local food truck.

All pilots for the rally have an official license to fly their hot air balloon and fly at multiple rallies across the country. Participants come from Oregon, New Mexic, and even New Hampshire.

Spectators and pilots both state that their main love for hot air balloons is the view. For spectators, they say they love the beauty of the balloon with the great sights in the background. For pilots, most enjoy flying and cruising at a high altitude especially with the amazing sight of Teton Valley.

