IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 175,657.
There are a total of 141,575 confirmed cases and 34,082 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 328,004 people have received the vaccine, and 525,422 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville is in the high risk category. Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 97,844 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,809 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,320 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,265.
There are 10,627 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,790 cases among health care workers.
6 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,916.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 254 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 555 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 979 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.15% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,037
1,257
639
224
|7,820
392
174
93
|444
12
7
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,991
7,049
1,964
373
2,453
918
1,910
54
|210
2,029
556
115
428
357
389
17
|17
124
22
11
25
24
30
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,957
1,104
6,489
2,579
230
1,038
510
53
|3,524
477
799
691
54
125
108
9
|152
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,807
2,663
331
458
880
263
224
165
|3,239
1,818
294
186
231
98
104
36
|97
63
12
9
15
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,010
2,472
421
513
965
|1,951
572
406
127
59
|191
34
10
8
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,112
871
2,705
754
281
|303
297
156
257
100
|52
17
8
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,187
1,342
1,905
889
253
853
|3,890
364
495
135
79
331
|284
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|141,575
|34,082
|1,916
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
