IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 422 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as some health experts are warning the state is entering its third wave of new infections.
Idaho ranks 11th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the rolling average number of newly confirmed daily cases was nearly 200 for the past two weeks. That’s an increase of more than 86% over the previous period.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,923.
There are a total of 37,272 confirmed cases and 3,651 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 36 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 653 active cases. You can view more HERE.
The Associated Press reported Jefferson School District #251 ordered 150 students to stay home on Monday and Tuesday because they had contact with nine students and nine staffers who tested positive for the virus.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 21,796 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,745 cases.
The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,832, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 454.
There are 3,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,748 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 460.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 260 people were 80+
94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,816
266
86
55
|1,129
80
7
15
|147
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|644
2,026
670
72
658
240
631
28
|30
244
94
20
71
47
64
5
|6
37
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,792
174
820
590
62
211
107
33
|550
19
169
108
9
30
25
5
|16
0
1
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|998
917
101
238
123
46
24
33
|138
99
23
27
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,662
306
47
142
213
|27
21
10
0
2
|34
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|408
192
460
45
22
|34
11
17
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,686
293
768
299
27
335
|515
38
111
30
1
26
|101
2
8
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|37,272
|3,651
|460
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.