IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 422 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as some health experts are warning the state is entering its third wave of new infections.

Idaho ranks 11th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the rolling average number of newly confirmed daily cases was nearly 200 for the past two weeks. That’s an increase of more than 86% over the previous period.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,923.

There are a total of 37,272 confirmed cases and 3,651 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 36 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 653 active cases. You can view more HERE.

The Associated Press reported Jefferson School District #251 ordered 150 students to stay home on Monday and Tuesday because they had contact with nine students and nine staffers who tested positive for the virus.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 21,796 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,745 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,832, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 454.

There are 3,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,748 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 460.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

260 people were 80+

94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,816

266

86

55 1,129

80

7

15 147

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 644

2,026

670

72

658

240

631

28 30

244

94

20

71

47

64

5 6

37

7

0

5

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,792

174

820

590

62

211

107

33 550

19

169

108

9

30

25

5 16

0

1

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 998

917

101

238

123

46

24

33 138

99

23

27

22

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,662

306

47

142

213 27

21

10

0

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 408

192

460

45

22 34

11

17

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,686

293

768

299

27

335 515

38

111

30

1

26 101

2

8

5

2

6 TOTAL 37,272 3,651 460

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.