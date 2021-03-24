IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 425 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 178,544.
There are a total of 143,636 confirmed cases and 34,908 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 396,315 people have received the vaccine, and 631,803 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 21 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 714 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bingham County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 99,626 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,454 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,479 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,281.
There are 10,848 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,911 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,952.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 261 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 568 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 993 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,575
1,329
644
224
|8,031
398
175
94
|447
13
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,025
7,069
1,974
374
2,456
919
1,913
54
|209
2,040
557
117
433
360
393
17
|17
126
23
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,649
1,126
6,669
2,714
234
1,069
514
55
|3,776
490
833
738
56
132
110
9
|157
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,917
2,728
337
463
893
268
229
166
|3,304
1,896
297
191
233
99
106
36
|98
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,128
2,498
435
518
981
|1,970
582
405
17
62
|193
37
10
9
33
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,155
871
2,738
760
282
|310
300
157
261
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,389
1,352
1,936
896
254
860
|3,970
371
500
135
79
335
|287
34
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|143,636
|34,908
|1,952
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
