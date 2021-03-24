IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 425 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 178,544.

There are a total of 143,636 confirmed cases and 34,908 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 396,315 people have received the vaccine, and 631,803 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 21 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 714 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bingham County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 99,626 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,454 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,479 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,281.

There are 10,848 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,911 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,952.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

261 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

568 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

993 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,575

1,329

644

224 8,031

398

175

94 447

13

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,025

7,069

1,974

374

2,456

919

1,913

54 209

2,040

557

117

433

360

393

17 17

126

23

11

25

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,649

1,126

6,669

2,714

234

1,069

514

55 3,776

490

833

738

56

132

110

9 157

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,917

2,728

337

463

893

268

229

166 3,304

1,896

297

191

233

99

106

36 98

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,128

2,498

435

518

981 1,970

582

405

17

62 193

37

10

9

33 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,155

871

2,738

760

282 310

300

157

261

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,389

1,352

1,936

896

254

860 3,970

371

500

135

79

335 287

34

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 143,636 34,908 1,952

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

