IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 428 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 136,215.
There are a total of 113,169 confirmed cases and 23,046 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 10,099 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health 30 new cases Sunday. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 55,186 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,444 cases.
The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,425 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 993.
There are 6,986 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,648 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 1,354.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 715 people were 80+
95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|31,833
1,003
364
184
|4,755
316
84
54
|335
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,425
6,243
1,748
338
2,212
834
1,747
42
|116
1,540
425
93
271
296
268
14
|12
112
16
8
20
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,009
682
5,121
2,018
191
849
453
53
|2,565
209
595
496
39
95
71
9
|107
2
13
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,705
2,222
274
411
702
186
174
130
|2,484
1,314
229
137
210
63
70
27
|57
43
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,727
1,540
248
338
760
|1,229
295
274
66
43
|108
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,720
780
2,000
613
250
|224
198
114
189
85
|43
15
4
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,486
1,071
1,652
771
178
742
|2,523
305
354
97
47
224
|210
18
22
19
3
14
|TOTAL
|113,169
|23,046
|1,354
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
