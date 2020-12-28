MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 428 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 136,215.

There are a total of 113,169 confirmed cases and 23,046 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 10,099 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health 30 new cases Sunday. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 55,186 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,444 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,425 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 993.

There are 6,986 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,648 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 1,354.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

715 people were 80+

95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 31,833

1,003

364

184 4,755

316

84

54 335

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,425

6,243

1,748

338

2,212

834

1,747

42 116

1,540

425

93

271

296

268

14 12

112

16

8

20

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,009

682

5,121

2,018

191

849

453

53 2,565

209

595

496

39

95

71

9 107

2

13

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,705

2,222

274

411

702

186

174

130 2,484

1,314

229

137

210

63

70

27 57

43

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,727

1,540

248

338

760 1,229

295

274

66

43 108

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,720

780

2,000

613

250 224

198

114

189

85 43

15

4

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,486

1,071

1,652

771

178

742 2,523

305

354

97

47

224 210

18

22

19

3

14 TOTAL 113,169 23,046 1,354

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

