IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 429 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 25,100.

There are a total of 23,525 confirmed cases and 1,575 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more here.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County Thursday.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Jefferson County.

The state is reporting there are 9,341 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 34 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,476 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,006, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 282.

There are 1,634 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,467 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 239.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 30 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 54 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 142 people were 80+.

95.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.

88.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 8600

204

57

40 544

9

4

10 83

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 562

1299

431

52

478

151

448

1 15

131

52

7

47

18

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1021

84

143

191

9

83

25

9 221

13

33

31

0

12

1

0 4

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 403

275

30

60

44

23

13 39

15

1

3

8

0

3 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1780

175

36

64

100 12

5

0

0

0 16

0

0

0

2 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 146

32

94

16

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 5605

162

360

241

18

198 264

18

34

24

1

11 48

1

2

3

0

3 TOTAL 23,525 1,575 239

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.