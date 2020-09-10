IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 34,617

There are a total of 31,943 confirmed cases and 2,674 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the death of two more individuals due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Teton County had met the metric to return to the Minimal (green) Risk Level. You can read more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 17,599 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,828 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,551, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 407.

There are 2,683 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,300 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 407.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

235 people were 80+

95.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.23% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

88.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,942

250

80

50 881

56

6

13 138

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 590

1,654

593

65

541

211

543

3 19

186

83

15

53

36

40

1 6

35

6

0

5

1

6

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,050

139

310

388

42

131

73

22 387

21

63

61

7

17

20

3 13

0

0

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 799

670

57

170

64

42

19

28 51

31

4

12

12

0

3

0 4

9

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,302

231

45

124

204 20

7

0

0

2 31

0

1

2

17 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 326

51

257

25

10 25

0

10

2

1 20

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,186

219

667

286

25

293 432

26

89

30

1

22 88

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 31,943 2,674 407

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

