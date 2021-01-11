MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 149,667.

There are a total of 123,077 confirmed cases and 26,590 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 30,875 people have received the vaccine, and 34,755 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 64 new cases. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 511 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 66,012 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,451 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,037 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,074.

There are 7,879 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,696 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,534.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

62 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

433 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

795 people were 80+

94.95% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 27 deaths is pending.

90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 35,224

1,071

452

194 5,566

332

99

56 374

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,492

6,564

1,840

348

2,320

863

1,818

42 133

1,769

480

101

337

324

316

15 13

114

16

9

23

20

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,687

805

5,383

2,134

210

883

467

53 2,795

298

645

541

51

101

77

9 119

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,045

2,349

294

417

763

218

185

140 2,727

1,481

257

146

222

77

81

32 69

53

10

5

11

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,490

1,817

294

381

838 1,458

388

326

103

52 131

17

10

5

29 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,853

811

2,140

635

260 270

273

126

214

93 44

15

6

8

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,829

1,180

1,746

819

219

788 2,997

322

410

110

68

261 233

22

25

21

3

15 TOTAL 123,077 26,590 1,534

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 432 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.