IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths after an Idaho Health and Welfare technical problem delayed the COVID-19 data update Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 184,347.
There are a total of 147,950 confirmed cases and 36,397 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 548,760 people have received the vaccine, and 897,995 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 362 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 103,694 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,995 cases.
The state said 172 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,929 and 38 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,362.
There are 11,263 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,266 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,006.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 274 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 579 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,019 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,032
1,457
650
233
|8,404
426
178
102
|455
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,096
7,191
1,992
378
2,475
925
1,922
54
|228
2,102
564
120
447
370
397
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,463
1,175
6,995
2,907
237
1,108
519
58
|4,043
51
883
798
56
145
114
11
|167
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,057
2,794
348
467
925
276
239
168
|3,428
1,992
326
193
254
101
112
38
|103
71
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,422
2,577
446
535
998
|2,008
593
408
124
61
|199
38
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,206
874
2,850
768
284
|317
303
159
265
102
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,888
1,372
1,972
915
254
866
|4,127
370
519
135
79
340
|290
37
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|147,950
|36,397
|2,006
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
