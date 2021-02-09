IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 165,658.
There are a total of 134,818 confirmed cases and 30,840 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 151,936 people have received the vaccine, and 189,042 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 64 new cases Monday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 19 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 310 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 86,880 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,317 cases.
The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,819 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,191.
There are 9,844 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,073 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,776.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 238 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 513 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 907 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
90.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,570
1,194
624
224
|6,685
353
149
71
|422
11
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,873
6,886
1,941
368
2,408
899
1,881
52
|184
1,953
520
111
395
346
369
16
|14
119
18
10
23
23
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,501
1,029
5,922
2,303
221
956
481
53
|3,057
430
728
601
52
112
88
9
|140
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,467
2,500
327
455
823
238
212
149
|2,959
1,632
283
168
225
93
99
34
|90
59
11
7
13
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,263
2,301
358
417
922
|1,811
526
400
119
59
|170
29
10
67
31
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,021
853
2,442
743
275
|295
296
130
240
98
|457
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,471
1,310
1,867
859
245
839
|3,655
358
478
124
72
326
|263
29
30
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|134,818
|30,840
|1,776
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
