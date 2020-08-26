SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 15 new cases in Bannock County, 14 in Bingham County, 7 in Butte County, 2 in Caribou County, 1 in Franklin County and 6 in Power County.

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1351.

Out of the 1351 cases, 1213 have recovered from COVID-19

For more information,

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at

rebound.idaho.gov.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.