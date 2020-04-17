IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Friday there are 453 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

The state says, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

There are at least 1,655 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Friday from the local health districts and the state.

The state recently changed the way it displays and reports data and says there are 1,566 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases. See the chart below.

Two more deaths were reported Friday bringing the total to 43.

The state said 151 hospitalizations have been reported, and 53 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting one new case.

Case #36: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 60s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating and monitoring this case.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30 during a press conference Wednesday. You can watch that press conference below.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

“Non‐essential” facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 567

20

2 26

1

0 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 469

98

36

16

10

6

7

1 6

12

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

9

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 50

4 0

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 22

3

3 8

0

0 11

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 181

9

9

4

1

1 6

1

1

0

0

0 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,566 89 43

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.