IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 174,246.
There are a total of 140,663 confirmed cases and 33,583 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 295,208 people have received the vaccine, and 470,647 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 66 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson and 8 in Madison. There are a total of 686 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 96,836 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,452 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,259 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,254.
There are 10,544 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,742 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,901.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 252 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 548 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 973 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
89.96% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.04% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,893
1,264
638
225
|7,626
379
168
89
|440
12
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,989
7,031
1,961
373
2,449
916
1,906
53
|210
2,023
554
115
428
357
388
17
|17
123
22
11
25
24
30
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,697
1,094
6,420
2,541
231
1,034
505
53
|3,468
471
794
671
54
125
103
9
|150
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,754
2,621
331
458
873
262
224
164
|3,215
1,777
294
183
228
98
104
36
|97
63
12
9
15
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,934
2,457
418
506
958
|1,938
570
406
126
58
|190
334
10
67
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,090
869
2,676
752
281
|300
296
157
257
100
|52
17
8
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,104
1,338
1,900
886
253
851
|3,854
364
493
135
79
327
|279
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|140,663
|33,583
|1,901
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
