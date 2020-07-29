IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 19,679.

There are a total of 18,503 confirmed cases and 1,176 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and has not yet released an update for Wednesday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 6,472 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,193 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 808, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 236.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,225 reported cases.

There are also 1,134 cases among health care workers.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 173.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 20 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 38 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 106 people were 80+.

93.5% of deaths with known race were White. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for three deaths is pending.

88.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7065

178

42

27 450

6

3

7 53

2

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 552

1024

348

44

394

111

378

1 15

122

50

6

41

15

31

0 6

29

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 434

46

100

84

7

32

8

1 108

4

28

17

0

8

1

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 295

188

28

36

38

12

9 17

2

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1415

136

32

49

59 11

5

0

0

0 7

0

0

0

1 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 111

27

66

14

0 13

0

7

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4306

132

279

191

17

168 143

8

23

15

1

9 34

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 18,503 1,176 173

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

