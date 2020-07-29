IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 19,679.
There are a total of 18,503 confirmed cases and 1,176 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and has not yet released an update for Wednesday.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 6,472 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,193 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 808, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 236.
The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,225 reported cases.
There are also 1,134 cases among health care workers.
13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 173.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 20 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 38 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 106 people were 80+.
93.5% of deaths with known race were White. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for three deaths is pending.
88.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|7065
178
42
27
|450
6
3
7
|53
2
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|552
1024
348
44
394
111
378
1
|15
122
50
6
41
15
31
0
|6
29
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|434
46
100
84
7
32
8
1
|108
4
28
17
0
8
1
0
|1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|295
188
28
36
38
12
9
|17
2
1
2
6
0
0
|2
2
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1415
136
32
49
59
|11
5
0
0
0
|7
0
0
0
1
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|111
27
66
14
0
|13
0
7
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|4306
132
279
191
17
168
|143
8
23
15
1
9
|34
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|18,503
|1,176
|173
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.