IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 44,422.
There are a total of 40,131 confirmed cases and 4,291 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 23,115 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,789 cases.
The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,911, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 466.
There are 3,409 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,945 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 487.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 63 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 122 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 273 people were 80+
94.87% of deaths with known race were White. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.44% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.24% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.
88.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,396
298
90
58
|1,276
87
8
15
|152
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|665
2,250
712
75
731
276
705
30
|34
263
99
20
84
54
69
7
|6
38
7
0
7
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,058
203
1,091
672
68
273
115
37
|628
24
212
135
9
35
27
5
|17
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1160
982
115
260
171
50
26
44
|241
145
31
38
25
0
3
2
|6
10
1
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,806
338
49
152
215
|38
31
10
3
2
|38
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|446
216
601
67
39
|38
12
19
6
0
|24
0
0
0
1
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,908
304
824
307
28
356
|535
43
123
31
1
31
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|40,131
|4,291
|487
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.