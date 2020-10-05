IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 44,422.

There are a total of 40,131 confirmed cases and 4,291 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 23,115 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,789 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,911, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 466.

There are 3,409 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,945 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 487.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

63 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

122 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

273 people were 80+

94.87% of deaths with known race were White. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.44% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.24% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.

88.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,396

298

90

58 1,276

87

8

15 152

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 665

2,250

712

75

731

276

705

30 34

263

99

20

84

54

69

7 6

38

7

0

7

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,058

203

1,091

672

68

273

115

37 628

24

212

135

9

35

27

5 17

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1160

982

115

260

171

50

26

44 241

145

31

38

25

0

3

2 6

10

1

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,806

338

49

152

215 38

31

10

3

2 38

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 446

216

601

67

39 38

12

19

6

0 24

0

0

0

1 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,908

304

824

307

28

356 535

43

123

31

1

31 103

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 40,131 4,291 487

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

