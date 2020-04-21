Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho state health officials say all but two of Idaho’s 48 confirmed coronavirus deaths have been people over the age of 60.

That breakdown mirrors national trends.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than nine in 10 of the 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were older than 55.

State officials say seven people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 11 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 28 people were 80+.

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 5.41% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

94.59% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.41% of deaths with known ethnitcity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

12 deaths were reported in Ada County, 5 in Blaine County, 5 in Canyon County, 1 in Cassia County, 1 Elmore County, 2 in Jerome County, 11 in Nez Perce County, 1 in Payette County and 10 in Twin Falls County.