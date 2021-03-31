IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 460 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 180,536

There are a total of 145,072 confirmed cases and 35,464 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 447,193 people have received the vaccine, and 716,206 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 62 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 100,936 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,959 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,591 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,301.

There are 10,989 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,029 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,962.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

263 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

571 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

998 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

89.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,046

1,367

647

226 8,143

405

179

96 449

13

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,053

7,088

1,975

375

2,462

922

1,919

54 213

2,050

560

119

439

364

395

17 17

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,920

1,143

6,762

2,787

237

1,075

515

55 3,870

496

853

764

56

133

110

9 157

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,986

2,747

339

465

912

268

236

167 3,357

1,933

312

192

250

101

107

38 99

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,204

2,515

438

519

985 1,981

583

405

127

62 193

38

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,168

873

2,759

765

284 311

301

158

264

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,555

1,363

1,944

903

254

862 4,032

369

509

135

79

336 287

35

33

27

4

21 TOTAL 145,072 35,464 1,962

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

