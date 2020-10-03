IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 464 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 43,702.

There are a total of 39,494 confirmed cases and 4,208 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 99 new cases on Saturday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Jefferson, 52 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are 550 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 22,744 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,550 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,900, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 465.

There are 3,345 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,925 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 480.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

63 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

118 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

270 people were 80+

94.38% of deaths with known race were White. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.46% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.25% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 death is pending.

87.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,246

294

89

58 1,252

85

9

15 150

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 665

2,223

707

76

721

272

691

30 33

262

98

20

81

54

70

7 6

38

7

0

6

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,008

202

1,035

657

68

268

114

36 623

23

210

135

9

35

27

5 17

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1124

971

113

256

155

51

26

43 223

136

31

37

22

0

3

2 5

10

1

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,778

332

49

149

215 34

31

10

3

2 37

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 434

208

556

58

36 35

12

18

5

0 24

0

0

0

1 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,863

304

817

304

27

355 533

43

121

31

1

31 102

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 39,494 4,208 480

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.