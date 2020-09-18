IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 36,959.

There are a total of 33,901 confirmed cases and 3,058 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board made the decision Thursday to increase COVID-19 risk levels to moderate in Bannock, Bingham and Franklin Counties.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.

Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 122 new cases on Friday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson and 24 in Madison. There are a total of 406 active cases.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 19,915 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 34 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,529 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,701, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 441.

There are 2,973 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,542 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 438.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

15 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

54 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

108 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

250 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.37% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

88.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,273

253

80

52 988

64

6

13 144

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 600

1,786

629

68

568

223

571

15 24

211

86

19

58

40

43

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,427

144

467

463

54

158

73

31 460

18

111

73

8

22

19

5 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 866

788

81

201

77

41

20

26 69

46

14

22

14

0

3

0 4

10

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,432

265

47

136

210 24

14

9

0

2 33

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 360

85

297

28

12 29

3

13

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,383

242

709

293

25

306 467

26

90

30

1

22 98

2

6

5

1

4 TOTAL 33,901 3,058 438

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.