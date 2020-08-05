IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 22,707.
There are a total of 21,268 confirmed cases and 1,439 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 171 active cases. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 8,207 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 24 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,919 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 931, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 262.
There are 1,502 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,352 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 217.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 6 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 26 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 46 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 133 people were 80+.
94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
89.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|7908
195
50
33
|507
7
4
10
|71
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|558
1153
399
48
450
133
427
1
|15
130
50
6
48
15
32
0
|6
32
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|721
61
112
140
7
61
13
5
|177
11
29
28
0
8
1
0
|2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|363
249
29
53
41
19
11
|35
14
1
3
8
0
3
|2
2
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1657
159
34
59
81
|11
5
0
0
0
|14
0
0
0
2
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|123
30
85
15
0
|15
0
8
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|4972
148
322
223
17
183
|227
17
32
18
1
13
|43
1
2
2
0
3
|TOTAL
|21,268
|1,439
|217
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.