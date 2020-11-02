IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 480 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 65,088.

There are a total of 56,756 confirmed cases and 8,332 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 99 new cases Sunday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 635 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 30,218 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,132 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,615, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 552.

There are 4,227 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,971 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 630.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

157 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

342 people were 80+

94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.24% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 15,318

417

118

69 2,133

164

11

18 181

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 870

3,830

1,037

207

1,346

506

1,153

35 46

533

161

33

123

130

107

6 7

49

9

3

9

9

9

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,803

308

2,791

1,052

95

509

290

40 1,074

30

365

211

12

41

36

7 38

2

4

4

1

4

1

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,914

1,294

229

317

321

70

59

89 858

380

77

66

73

3

5

15 14

23

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,235

472

89

185

283 274

55

114

3

5 51

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 865

359

948

131

80 59

21

34

18

5 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,625

388

1,020

370

58

432 792

64

154

36

7

52 111

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 56,756 8,322 630

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.