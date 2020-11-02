IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 480 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 65,088.
There are a total of 56,756 confirmed cases and 8,332 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 99 new cases Sunday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 635 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 30,218 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,132 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,615, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 552.
There are 4,227 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,971 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 630.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 157 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 342 people were 80+
94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.24% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|15,318
417
118
69
|2,133
164
11
18
|181
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|870
3,830
1,037
207
1,346
506
1,153
35
|46
533
161
33
123
130
107
6
|7
49
9
3
9
9
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,803
308
2,791
1,052
95
509
290
40
|1,074
30
365
211
12
41
36
7
|38
2
4
4
1
4
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,914
1,294
229
317
321
70
59
89
|858
380
77
66
73
3
5
15
|14
23
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,235
472
89
185
283
|274
55
114
3
5
|51
1
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|865
359
948
131
80
|59
21
34
18
5
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,625
388
1,020
370
58
432
|792
64
154
36
7
52
|111
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|56,756
|8,322
|630
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
