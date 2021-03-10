IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 481 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 173,790.
There are a total of 140,470 confirmed cases and 33,320 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 289,395 people have received the vaccine, and 459,898 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 39 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 96,628 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,335 cases.
The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,230 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,251.
There are 10,524 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,726 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,892.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 77 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 547 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 968 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
89.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,954
1,259
640
223
|7,462
372
163
89
|440
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,984
7,022
1,961
372
2,448
913
1,904
53
|210
2,024
554
115
425
357
387
17
|17
123
21
11
25
24
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,487
1,090
6,376
2,505
229
1,030
500
53
|3,408
469
791
669
54
125
99
9
|149
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,727
2,613
331
458
871
262
223
164
|3,205
1,762
294
181
228
97
104
36
|97
63
12
9
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,914
2,455
418
504
958
|1,938
566
406
126
58
|187
33
10
67
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,089
869
2,661
752
280
|299
296
157
255
100
|52
17
8
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,084
1,338
1,899
885
253
851
|3,850
364
493
135
79
327
|279
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|140,470
|33,320
|1,892
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
