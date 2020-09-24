IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 39,234.
There are a total of 35,764 confirmed cases and 3,470 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report for Thursday. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 21,105 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,192 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,766, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 449.
There are 3,062 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,670 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 457.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 17 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 259 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
87.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,506
263
83
53
|1,082
75
6
14
|147
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|614
1,925
655
69
592
232
598
21
|29
237
93
19
70
43
61
4
|6
36
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,592
155
613
516
56
180
87
32
|500
18
144
90
8
24
23
5
|16
0
1
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|940
864
95
221
102
46
21
28
|100
83
17
24
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,560
293
47
141
213
|26
21
10
0
2
|35
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|400
187
360
37
14
|31
2
16
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,553
268
747
296
27
328
|495
36
111
30
1
28
|101
2
7
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|35,764
|3,470
|457
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
