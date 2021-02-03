IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 163,656.
There are a total of 133,238 confirmed cases and 30,418 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,661 people have received the vaccine, and 131,909 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 328 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 83,336 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,815 cases.
The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,732 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,176.
There are 9,679 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,865 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,741.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 69 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 235 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 499 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 893 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
90.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,169
1,177
590
221
|6,591
340
140
68
|413
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,807
6,843
1,910
367
2,392
894
1,874
50
|181
1,938
518
111
389
347
363
16
|14
119
18
10
23
23
27
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,382
1,006
5,808
2,263
220
945
472
53
|3,010
418
716
583
52
111
83
9
|136
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,423
2,469
326
442
813
233
209
149
|2,958
1,584
277
166
223
93
100
34
|856
59
11
7
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,055
2,233
350
415
910
|1,778
512
388
119
59
|168
27
10
67
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,013
852
2,401
742
274
|294
294
129
237
95
|457
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,234
1,294
1,849
850
243
837
|3,618
357
470
124
72
324
|258
27
28
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|133,238
|30,418
|1,741
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
