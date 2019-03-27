5 charged after pregnant California school teacher repeatedly stabbed, carjacked

Five suspected gang members have been accused of attempted murder and other charges after investigators said the group attacked, stabbed and carjacked a pregnant Catholic school teacher in Southern California last week.

Tanya Nguyen, 33, was parking her car in front of her house on March 20 when she was attacked by 20-year-old Christian Reyes, 19-year-old Andrew Bran and 18-year-old Jesus Morales, investigators alleged. In dashcam footage made public Monday, Nguyen could be heard screaming and pleading with her attackers, at one point telling them, “I’m pregnant!”

Despite her pleas, Nguyen was stabbed nearly a dozen times — including in her face — suffering a punctured lung and losing her front teeth in the process, Fox 11 reported. The attackers then took off in Nguyen’s car, striking other vehicles as they tried to leave the scene.

Reyes, Bran, Morales and two other suspected accomplices — Christina Luna, 24, and Monica Gomez, 25 — were arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. All five were charged with one count each of attempted murder, carjacking, second-degree robbery and misdemeanor hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. Reyes faced a separate count of aggravated mayhem and an allegation of personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Reyes’ bail had been recommended at $1.9 million, with $1.4 million for the other four defendants. All five face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Nguyen, who teaches first grade at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Beverly Hills, has since been treated for her injuries and released from a hospital, KABC reported. In a video posted to YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, Nguyen thanked people for their support.

“Hi everybody, thank you so much for all of your love and support,” an emotional Nguyen said. “I’m completely overwhelmed by it and very grateful for all of your support and being there through this time.

“I’m going to get through this, I promise.”

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Nguyen’s care had raised more than $45,000 as of Tuesday night.

