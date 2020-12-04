Crime Tracker

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS) – Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns on Friday morning set a $5 million cash-only bond for Steve Pankey, who’s accused of kidnapping and murdering a Colorado girl in December 1984.

Panley is a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate who was charged with kidnapping and killing of then 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews who disappeared after a holiday concert over 30 years ago.

Pankey was arrested at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on Oct. 12, a day before prosecutors announced he had been indicted by a grand jury.

Jonelle’s family searched fruitlessly for years for her as her picture was printed on milk cartons during a national missing-children campaign in the 1980s. Her remains were not discovered until 2019. She died from a single gunshot wound to her forehead, according to prosecutors.